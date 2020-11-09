Parkway Pizza- Half Off Thursday November 12th

On Thursday November 12th, you'll be able to try Parkway Pizza of Utica. Their menu is stacked with delicious pizzas, wings, subs and more for you and your loved ones to enjoy. We want to help you dine out, or dine in, on a budget with Half Off Thursday. This is your chance to save on an amazing local restaurant.

About Parkway Pizza

Parkway Pizza is your pizza restaurant in Utica, New York. From the moment you walk in, you’ll feel right at home. They’ve been serving Utica for over 30 years, and they know that nothing’s as satisfying than relaxing after a long day with a scrumptious pizza or wings in your favorite flavor. Whether you’re in a hurry and need a fast slice or you have time to sit down and enjoy an amazing homemade Italian dish.

Enjoy amazing pizza and other favorites with this $25 gift certificate to Parkway Pizza for only $12.50. This is your chance to save, and enjoy an amazing meal.

How To Save With Half Off Thursday

