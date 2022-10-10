Say It Ain’t Snow! Can New Yorkers Expect A Mild Winter?

We all know what to typically expect when it comes to Winter here in New York. Although the season doesn't technically begin until December 21, we're used to seeing it around Halloween. And let's face it, a nor'easter is normal during Thanksgiving. It's just a part of living where we live. But, could it be true? Could we here in New York expect to have a MILD winter? That's what forecasters with Accuweather are suggesting.

The Farmers’ Almanac predicted plenty of snow, rain, and mush, as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures in their extended forecast. But, Accuweather looks more into depth and compares to past winters to determine what they think the season will be like.

The process involves a team of veteran long-range forecasters analyzing computer models, looking at how previous winters have played out and using their own personal experience to determine if it's going to be a snowy winter, if and when the polar vortex will unleash Arctic air across North America and whether it will be a good season for skiers.

So, what do they say for the Empire State?

Accuweather Accuweather loading...

Meteorologists are expecting it not only to be a milder winter, but one that brings a lesser amount of snowfall.

They said that the Northeast will experience a few "winter previews in November and December" as waves of cold air dive down from Canada, but the biggest blasts of cold air will hold off until later in the winter.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok said that Lake-effect snow will be less prolific. He also said we can expect more predictable "winter weather" as a bookend for the season, so at the beginning and the end of the season.

I think going forward, even though we're in the La Niña [phase], it may be just too mild at the middle part of the season to get a lot of frequent [snow] events.

Pastelok and his team of long-range forecasters are predicting a "triple dip La Niña," as it is the third winter in a row that La Niña will shape the weather patterns across the U.S.

The regular climate phenomenon occurs when the water near the equator in the eastern Pacific Ocean is cooler than average, which in turn influences the jet stream and the overall weather patterns in North America. Despite what will be the third La Niña winter in a row, this winter will not necessarily be a carbon copy of the past two.

The team is also predicting below average snowfall for the state.

We'll have to wait and see. Are you hoping for a milder winter like they're predicting? Let us know in our station app.

