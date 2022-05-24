Saranac Thursday Returning For 2022 In Utica New York
One of Central New York's summertime traditions is back. Saranac Thursdays will return to downtown Utica New York after taking a break 2020, and 2021.
The first Saranac Thursday is coming up on June 2nd and will start in the courtyard. According to WKTV, depending on the size, it may be moved to the biergarten.
"The support for Saranac Thursdays over the years has been overwhelming. You know, we've rasied a bunch of money for United Way and people just kept saying, 'bring it back bring it back bring it back, so we said let's do it, let's raise a bunch of money for United Way, let's have fun together and get outside and enjoy some beer and enjoy each other's company,” said Fred Matt, president of F.X. Matt Brewing Company.
There will be no cover charge this year for any of the Thursday concerts. However, money from the events will still be donated to the United Way. Once we get a full lineup for the weekly concerts, we will update this article.
After Saranac Thursday, Enjoy Varick Street Thursdays
The Celtic Harp announced a full concert series lineup branded as "Varick Street Thursdays" with the tagline as "Keeping the Tradition Alive." They started this series back in 2021, just not in the same capacity.
The full lineup for the summer of 2022 at The Celtic Harp is as follows:
May 19 - Last Left
May 26 - Simple Props
June 2 - Showtime
June 9 - Los Blancos
June 16 - Tom Nitti
June 23 - Last Left
June 30 - Nervous Rex
July 7 - Soundbarrier
July 14 - Beadle Brothers
July 21 - Last Left
July 18 - Handsome Bob
August 4 - Soul Injection
August 11 - Beadle Brothers
August 18 - Showtime
August 25 - Handsome Bob
September 1 - Under The Paige
September 8 - Last Left
Enjoy local music each and every Thursday.
17 of the Craziest New York Beer Names
These Ten Beers are the Highest Rated in New York State
13 Obscure and Tiny New York Towns
11 Of The Best Calzones In The Utica Rome Area Of New York
Look Back at New York's Classic Rock Concerts - Summer 2021