Saranac Thursday Returning For 2022 In Utica New York

One of Central New York's summertime traditions is back. Saranac Thursdays will return to downtown Utica New York after taking a break 2020, and 2021.

The first Saranac Thursday is coming up on June 2nd and will start in the courtyard. According to WKTV, depending on the size, it may be moved to the biergarten.

"The support for Saranac Thursdays over the years has been overwhelming. You know, we've rasied a bunch of money for United Way and people just kept saying, 'bring it back bring it back bring it back, so we said let's do it, let's raise a bunch of money for United Way, let's have fun together and get outside and enjoy some beer and enjoy each other's company,” said Fred Matt, president of F.X. Matt Brewing Company.

There will be no cover charge this year for any of the Thursday concerts. However, money from the events will still be donated to the United Way. Once we get a full lineup for the weekly concerts, we will update this article.

After Saranac Thursday, Enjoy Varick Street Thursdays

The Celtic Harp announced a full concert series lineup branded as "Varick Street Thursdays" with the tagline as "Keeping the Tradition Alive." They started this series back in 2021, just not in the same capacity.

The full lineup for the summer of 2022 at The Celtic Harp is as follows:

May 19 - Last Left

May 26 - Simple Props

June 2 - Showtime

June 9 - Los Blancos

June 16 - Tom Nitti

June 23 - Last Left

June 30 - Nervous Rex

July 7 - Soundbarrier

July 14 - Beadle Brothers

July 21 - Last Left

July 18 - Handsome Bob

August 4 - Soul Injection

August 11 - Beadle Brothers

August 18 - Showtime

August 25 - Handsome Bob

September 1 - Under The Paige

September 8 - Last Left

Enjoy local music each and every Thursday.

17 of the Craziest New York Beer Names The names of these New York beers are absolutely insane.

These Ten Beers are the Highest Rated in New York State Residents of the Empire State have been cracking open these cold ones more than any others. Which beers are the highest-rated in all of New York state?

13 Obscure and Tiny New York Towns New York City may be one of the largest cities in the world, but across the state some towns and cities aren't even close. There are plenty of very small and tiny towns you probably never even heard of.

We wanted to share some of the most obscure and bizarre named ones on the list. Have you ever heard of these towns?:

11 Of The Best Calzones In The Utica Rome Area Of New York Are you looking to order calzones in the Utica Rome area of Upstate New York? Here's some of the best places to check out.

A post on the 315 Menus Facebook Group caught our attention. Here's the top choices from that post to consider. If you have others you think we should add, consider texting us on our app.