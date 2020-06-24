Saranac Concert Series and Saranac Thursdays Officially Cancelled for 2020

Many in the Mohawk Valley were hoping that come July, the F.X. Matt Brewery would begin hosting Saranac Thursdays and the Saranac Concert Series, once the coronavirus pandemic settled down.

Unfortunately, the decision was made this morning that the 2020 season is cancelled for both Saranac Thursdays as well as the Saranac Concert series, and that shows will be rescheduled to 2021.

"In the interest of keeping all safe and following the advice of the CDC and NYS Department of Health we have made the decision to postpone Saranac Thursdays and Concerts this summer," said a statement posted on the Saranac Facebook page and Instagram. "We hope that we will be back for the 2021 season and look forward to having a beer with you then or possible sooner at our NEW 1888 Biergarten located in the Brewery courtyard open Thursdays/Fridays 2-7pm."

More details about dates for the concert series in 2021, as well as the 1888 Biergarten will be available soon.