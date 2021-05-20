Popular Saranac Thursday Utica Summertime Event Postponed Until July
There will be no Saranac Thursday this year until at least July.
A post on the Saranac Facebook Page says in the interest of helping our partners in the bar and restaurant community and to be COVID cautious, Saranac Thursdays and concerts will be postponed until July and potentially longer.
The post ends, “we look forward to having a beer with you in the near future and thank you for your support.”
