2020 Saranac Thursday Lineup and Full Performance Schedule

What's the Saranac Thursday 2020 lineup? And what other bands are going to be performing at the brewery in 2020?

The search is currently underway for bands ready to grace the stage at Saranac Thursdays, the long-running event at the FX Matt Brewery that really marks the beginning of summer in Utica.

The brewery is looking for 17 bands to take the stage.

So far, the bands for Saranac Thursdays 2020 have not yet be announced, but we'll update this post as soon as we know. In 2019, Saranac Thursdays kicked off in May, so it's not that far away.

The brewery has confirmed two bands for their Summer Concert series:

June 6 @ 7pm - Almost Queen

July 31 @7pm - Get the Led Out

Both bands are part of #SaranacJams.

We'll let you know as soon as the full schedule is announced.