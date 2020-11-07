Doobie Brothers Officially Join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Doobie Brothers officially entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tonight during a special pandemic-era broadcast and streaming event that replaced the annual live induction ceremony.

"It's been quite a ride, from playing clubs in San Jose to recording music that we loved, then playing for people in venues all over the world," longtime leader Tom Johnston said in remotely recorded comments. "It seems unreal, but it's been quite a trip – and we aren't done yet."

The Doobie Brothers were joined in this year's class by T. Rex, Depeche Mode and Nine Inch Nails, among others. The induction program is airing live on HBO and HBO Max.

"I wish to thank, first of all, the guys who I accept this award with tonight, for their years of friendship and the privilege of allowing me to be a member of the Doobie Brothers," singer Michael McDonald said. "Being a Doobie Brother represents some of the best years of my life. So being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tonight with these guys makes it all the more special for me."

Co-founder Patrick Simmons, the only constant through the group's assorted lineup changes, made special mention of "our incredible fans who got us here and stuck with us for over 50 years. We owe you so much," he said. "Someday, we'll all be together again, sharing the music and the love."

Other band inductees include current member John McFee, and former contributors Jeff "Skunk" Baxter, John Hartman, the late Michael Hossack, Tiran Porter and Keith Knudsen.

"My deepest thanks to the Doobie Brothers family, and all of the members over the years who have been part of this journey," Johnston added. "It's always been about our love of music, and because of the band's success, we now celebrate this induction."

An in-person Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony was originally slated for May in Cleveland, then was pushed back to November before being canceled for the first time ever. A planned Doobies reunion tour with McDonald was also postponed.

The Doobie Brothers have been eligible since 1996; this was their first nomination. They were introduced by country star Luke Bryan, who memorably joined the group onstage for a 2011 episode of CMT's Crossroads. The Doobies came in third in fan balloting.