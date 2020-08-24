Sangertown, Destiny Roll Back Hours of Operation

Local shopping patrons will soon have slightly less access to businesses in Sangertown Square and Destiny USA, as the malls plan to roll back hours of operation.

Pyramid Management Group, which owns Sangertown Square, announced the change at the New Hartford mall in a press release Monday morning. Starting Tuesday, August 25, Sangertown will have reduced hours on Mondays through Saturdays and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday hours will remain unchanged, so the mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PMG also noted that some stores, presumably those with outside entrances, may have different hours, so it's best to check with individual vendors for their specific hours.

CNYCentral reports that Destiny USA will also roll back hours beginning Tuesday, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

After months of waiting to reopen with Governor Cuomo's guidance, Sangertown Square and Destiny USA reopened in July. The malls are following and enforcing Healthy Shopper Guidelines, which require guests to wear face coverings, maintain six feet of space from other shoppers, follow one-way traffic arrows, and more.

Even though most stores at New York malls are now reopen, some big-name retailers were unable to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. JC Penney announced Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closures across the country earlier this summer, and stores across Central New York are now holding liquidation sales. New York and Company and Lord + Taylor are among other stores that fell victim to the financial burden of the pandemic.