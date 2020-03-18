Eat Local: These CNY Restaurants Are Open for Take-Out and Delivery

Restaurants may be closed to dining in, but many are open for take-out and delivery. Now's the time to eat local and support local businesses.

Here are places that are currently open for take-out and delivery:

MARCY

  • Riverside Diner - Fridays 11am-6pm, Take out fish fries only

NEW HARTFORD

  • Killabrew Saloon12pm-10pm for takeout and curb-side pick up, delivery from 3-9pm. With valid ID and a food purchase, we can also accommodate purchases of bottles/cans of beer, bottles of wine, bottles of liquor and growlers of draught beer
  • Mangia Macrina Wood Fired Pizza  - Monday - Saturday Takeout, pickup, or Uber Eats ( free delivery) Open 11-8pm Call 315-864-3728, or Slicelife.com online ordering

NEW YORK MILLS

  • Pizza Boys

ROME

  • Arby’s Roast Beef
  • Cianfrocco's Subs & Wings
  • Copper City Brewing Co. - doors will open 3pm to 7pm Wednesday-Saturday for walk-in fills or pre-ordered Crowlers and Growlers to go, call to order
  • Delta Lake Inn - take out meals on Friday and Saturday nights from 4pm to 8pm
  • Dippin Donuts
  • Donna's Cafe - Tuesday thru Saturday from 6am to 2pm, Sunday from 7am to 2pm
  • Franklin Hotel & Restaurant
  • La Rome Restaurant & Pizzeria
  • Nicky Doodles Ice Cream 
  • Subway
  • The Savoy
  • Spressos Coffee House & Cafe - Mon-Sat from 6am to 3pm for pick up or curb side,  also extending lunch deliveries to include 11am-2pm

UTICA

  • 72 Tavern & Grill - 11am - 8pm for take out
  • Babe's at Harbor Point - 11am - 8pm for take out
  • McGill's Whiskey Tavern and Grill - Open everyday except Tuesdays. Take outs and deliveries available 11am-8pm.
  • Little Roma Pizza & Catering

VERONA

  • Villa Verona Vineyard

YORKVILLE

  • Symeon's

If you have a restaurant that needs to be added to this list, please email beth.coombs@townsquaremedia.com.

 

 

 

 

