Eat Local: These CNY Restaurants Are Open for Take-Out and Delivery
Restaurants may be closed to dining in, but many are open for take-out and delivery. Now's the time to eat local and support local businesses.
Here are places that are currently open for take-out and delivery:
MARCY
- Riverside Diner - Fridays 11am-6pm, Take out fish fries only
NEW HARTFORD
- Killabrew Saloon - 12pm-10pm for takeout and curb-side pick up, delivery from 3-9pm. With valid ID and a food purchase, we can also accommodate purchases of bottles/cans of beer, bottles of wine, bottles of liquor and growlers of draught beer
- Mangia Macrina Wood Fired Pizza - Monday - Saturday Takeout, pickup, or Uber Eats ( free delivery) Open 11-8pm Call 315-864-3728, or Slicelife.com online ordering
NEW YORK MILLS
- Pizza Boys
ROME
- Arby’s Roast Beef
- Cianfrocco's Subs & Wings
- Copper City Brewing Co. - doors will open 3pm to 7pm Wednesday-Saturday for walk-in fills or pre-ordered Crowlers and Growlers to go, call to order
- Delta Lake Inn - take out meals on Friday and Saturday nights from 4pm to 8pm
- Dippin Donuts
- Donna's Cafe - Tuesday thru Saturday from 6am to 2pm, Sunday from 7am to 2pm
- Franklin Hotel & Restaurant
- La Rome Restaurant & Pizzeria
- Nicky Doodles Ice Cream
- Subway
- The Savoy
- Spressos Coffee House & Cafe - Mon-Sat from 6am to 3pm for pick up or curb side, also extending lunch deliveries to include 11am-2pm
UTICA
- 72 Tavern & Grill - 11am - 8pm for take out
- Babe's at Harbor Point - 11am - 8pm for take out
- McGill's Whiskey Tavern and Grill - Open everyday except Tuesdays. Take outs and deliveries available 11am-8pm.
- Little Roma Pizza & Catering
VERONA
- Villa Verona Vineyard
YORKVILLE
- Symeon's
If you have a restaurant that needs to be added to this list, please email beth.coombs@townsquaremedia.com.