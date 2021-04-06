Sammy Hagar and the Circle Announce Summer 2021 Shows

Sammy Hagar & the Circle have announced a brief run of summer 2021 concerts for Florida.

The dates are May 23 in Key West, May 25 and 26 in Orlando and June 1 and 2 in St. Augustine. A pre-sale begins today, April 6, with the password REDHEAD; the public on-sale launches April 9.

"We're excited to bring back live music while keeping Redheads' safety in mind," the band wrote in a statement. "Detailed information about COVID-19 protocol and safety measures are available at each venue's website."

Each site lists some form of social distancing policy, including the St. Augustine Amphitheatre's reduced-capacity, pod-style seating. However, in a January interview with Radio.com, Hagar said he was concerned about the prospect of playing socially distant concerts, citing the example of having 5,000 fans in a 10,000-capacity venue.

“I just know that those 5,000 people are not going to stay in their seats and socially distance," he said. "The second we start getting it on and I start saying, 'Are we having any fun yet?' and holding the mic up in the air and [singing], ‘Right Now,’ they're going to be at the front of the stage, all unsocially distanced. … It's going get criticized, or I'm going get sued or fined or something.”

That same month, Hagar & the Circle released a new LP, Lockdown 2020, which they recorded remotely during their "Lockdown Sessions" amid the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine. The album features one original, "Funky Feng Shui," and nine covers, including takes on songs by Van Halen, David Bowie, the Who, Bob Marley, AC/DC, Buffalo Springfield and Little Richard.

Sammy Hagar & the Circle 2021 Tour Dates

May 23 - Key West, FL @ Key West Amphitheater

May 25 - Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center

May 26 - Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center

June 1 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

June 2 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

