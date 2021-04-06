Win a Lynyrd Skynyrd ‘Live at Knebworth ’76’ Prize Pack

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Live at Knebworth ‘76 album and concert film will be released on CD, vinyl LP, DVD and Blu-ray on Friday. To celebrate, UCR is teaming up with Eagle Rock Entertainment to give two lucky fans their own copies of this piece of music history.

Recorded during a 1976 festival appearance in England, Live at Knebworth ‘76 features the band’s classic lineup, including singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarists Gary Rossington, Allen Collins and Steve Gaines, bassist Leon Wilkeson, drummer Artimus Pyle and keyboardist Billy Powell. Van Zant and Gaines would die the following year in the group’s infamous plane crash.

Before an audience of more than 150,000 fans, Lynyrd Skynyrd delivered a rousing set full of many of the band's beloved tracks, including “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Gimme Three Steps,” "Saturday Night Special" and “Free Bird.”

Songs on both the album and the film are presented in the original running order, giving fans the true experience of what it was like to be in the audience that day.

In addition to Live at Knebworth ‘76, winners will also receive Second Helping: Live From Jacksonville at the Florida Theatre. Recorded in 2015, the live LP features the modern lineup of Lynyrd Skynyrd performing the band’s second studio album, Second Helping, in its entirety.

For your chance to win a Lynyrd Skynyrd prize pack - including Live at Knebworth '76 and Second Helping: Live From Jacksonville at the Florida Theatre - simply enter your name, email and phone number into the entry form at the top of this page. The contest ends on April 18, 2021, at 11:59PM ET.

