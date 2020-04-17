Saluting the Man Who Spent 30+ Years Protecting Clinton

We want to salute a man who has been part of the Clinton Fire Department for more than 30 years. Jim Scoones began with the department in 1986, climbing the ranks to become Chief.

While battling blazes is the main focus of any firefighter, there is so much more to being an integral part of a department and community. Jim played a role in the construction of a new training center for the department and worked to get a grant equipping personnel with 44 new air packs.

Jim retired as Chief of the Clinton Fire Department earlier this month, although we doubt he's just sitting around the house as he remains part of the force. Jim thanks for your service, and thanks to David Scoones (a firefighter himself) for nominating him.