Salisbury Man Accused Of Chaining Woman To A Tree

A Salisbury man is under arrest and facing several charges following a domestic dispute on Thompson Road.

State Police say, Troopers arrived on scene June 9th at approximately 6 p.m. Upon arrival, the complaintant stated she was held against her will by 27-year-old Karl Rice.

She also says, Rice prevented her from calling 911 during an altercation, took her cell phone and smashed it with a baseball bat.

Rice is also accused of chaining the victim to a tree outside the residence for about an hour and threatening to kill her and her mother.

During a search of the residence, Troopers found approximately 16 marijuana plants in plain view

Rice turned himself in to State Police in Herkimer on June 12th and was remanded to Herkimer County Jail in lieu of cash bail or bond.