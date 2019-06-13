Wild Ducklings Hatched in School Pond, A Must-See Video

Students at Myles Elementary School in New Hartford got a big surprise last week when the mallard ducks that had flown into their school courtyard a few weeks ago, laid eggs which hatched into little ducklings.

About 11 ducklings hatched and were swimming around the small man-made pond featured in the courtyard. The male duck had exited the scene about a week ago and at the time of the video, the female was away; but, returned later in the day.

The courtyard is completely surrounded by the school building so the only way out for the ducklings now, is to fly out. Stay tuned...and in the meantime, check out the video of the cute little creatures below.