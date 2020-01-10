Rush Drummer and Lyricist Neil Peart Dies

Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart has died, following a quiet three-year battle with brain cancer. He was 67.

Elliott Mintz, a spokesperson for the Peart family, initially reported his death. A band representative also confirmed it to Rolling Stone.

Rush completed their final tour in 2015, after Peart decided to spend more time with family. Alex Lifeson said his bandmate was through with touring back then, citing wear and tear.

"His shoulders were hurting, his arms were hurting, his elbows, his feet – everything," Lifeson said. "He didn't want to play anything less than 100 percent. He was finding it increasingly difficult to hit that mark on this last tour. So, all those things combined, I get it."



