National Weather Service (NWS)out of Binghamton has issued a flood watch for Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida, Including the cities of Boonville, Rome, and Utica.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Watch for a portion of central New York, including the following areas, Northern and Southern Oneida County.

* From Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening

* A combination of 1 to 2 inches of rainfall and an additional 1 inch of snowmelt will lead to significant runoff Saturday afternoon into Sunday. The runoff may result in minor flooding of some main stem rivers, along with smaller rivers and streams. Poor drainage flooding is also possible, especially in urban areas where snow or ice clog storm drains.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

NWS says the main challenges in the short term remain centered around a fairly active Saturday night period with widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms within a very unseasonably warm and humid air mass and gusty south winds.

The threat for heavy rain will likely start Saturday morning over portions of Oneida County...with the threat for heavy rain persisting through Saturday night. Rainfall amounts could range from 1-2 inches...with slightly higher amts not out of the question. The potential for heavy rain over a snowpack with 1-2 inches of SWE that will most likely melt, with dewpoints in the 50s, could lead to flooding issues along the Black River and in portions of the Mohawk River basin and also the Finger Lakes basin. Therefore, a Flood Watch has been issued for Oneida County from Saturday afternoon through Sunday. [NWS]

Colder and drier air will move in by Sunday morning and allow the rain to very briefly change to snow across the north before ending by the late morning hours. Winds will eventually taper off and become light and variable Sunday night. Temperatures will fall back into the 20s and lower 30s Sunday night and be back into the 40s Monday.

Extended NWS Forecast:

Today: Rain. High near 44. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain likely. Patchy fog between 9pm and midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Rain, mainly after 8am. High near 56. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1am. Low around 51. South wind 5 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers, mainly before 10am. High near 55. West wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: A chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 3am and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.