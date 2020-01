In the ring right now White Claw, Smirnoff and Trulys

Enter Bud Light

The spiked seltzers in a tall, skinny can are all the hype in 2019 and they're rolling right into 2020.

How many calories are in each?

White Claw 100, 5%

Smirnoff 90, 4.5%

Truly 100, 5%

Bud Light 100, 5%

Bud Light Seltzer will debut on Monday in stores.