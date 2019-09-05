The New KFC Ad Is Also a ‘Rudy’ Sequel

Heartwarming underdog stories: They’re finger-lickin’ good!

Does KFC still use that as one of their slogans? I can’t remember. It was in all their commercials when I was a child, back when the C in their name still stood for chicken. Now the C in KFC is just a letter that technically means nothing — but the company’s commercials have really stepped up their game. The latest in the ongoing series of spots about the franchise’s famous founder being played by various celebrities has now expanded to include film parodies/sequels. Feast (ha) your eyes on Sean Astin as Rudy in Rudy II: He’s Colonel Sanders Now:

The original, non-fried Rudy opened in theaters 1993. Directed by David Anspaugh, it starred Astin as real-life Notre Dame walk-on football player Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger. Although it was only a modest hit in theaters, it became one of the most beloved football movies of all time thanks to countless reruns on basic cable — hence the fact that it’s now well-known enough to be the subject of a bizarre fast food ad.

Astin as Rudy joins a long list of stars who’ve played the Colonel in recent years, including Darrell Hammond, Norm Macdonald, Rob Lowe, Billy Zane, Wayne Knight, Jason Alexander, Jim Haffigan, and Rob Riggle. That is some finger lickin’ company to be in.