Experience Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer like you've never seen before at a New York farm. Rudolph’s Movie Experience and Pyrotechnics Show is coming to Ellms Christmas Tree farm for the holidays.

Enjoy an abbreviated retelling of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer on a giant screen, all from the comfort and safety of your car. After the holiday classic, enjoy a music pyrotechnic laser show.

The movie experience kicks off on November 27th and will run every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until December 22nd, with three available time slots each evening - 5:30pm, 6:45pm and 8pm.

Once you arrive at the Ellms Christmas Tree Farm in Ballston Spa, you will be greeted by masked Farm Team Elves who will check you in. If you have pre purchased a ticket package with goodies, this is where you will receive them. The Elves will provide you with the radio station to listen to the movie and music. You will then be directed to park and get ready for the show.

Guests can stand outside of their vehicles but must remain at their vehicle the entire time. Masks are also required at all times if you are out of your vehicle.

Packages and Pricing:

Basic Package (one carload) - $39.99

Donut Package (one carload and a dozen donuts) - $49.99

Peppermint Kettle Corn & Donut Package (one carload, peppermint kettle corn, and one dozen donuts) - $59.99

Family Package (one carload, a box of hot chocolate, a dozen donuts, and peppermint kettle corn) - $74.99

Ellms Christmas tree farm is located at 468 Charlton Road in Ballston Spa. Get more details on Rudolph's Movie Experience and Pyrotechnics Show at Ellmsfarms.com.