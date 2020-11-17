Need easier access to benefits in New York during the coronavirus pandemic? There's a new app for that.

A new tool to help struggling New Yorkers find benefits to help during their time of need in now available.

"COVID-19 has caused unprecedented demand for social services in New York, including families and individuals who have never relied on social programs before," Governor Cuomo said. "This new web application, the result of a public-private partnership, will provide New Yorkers with a user-friendly, stigma-free resource to get the assistance and relief they need."

The "Find Services" app, developed through a partnership with Google, provides an easy-to-use starting point for first-time users of social programs. There's a series of simple questions aimed at narrowing the field of possible services best designed to serve their needs. After answering the questions, the user is provided with a ranked list of potential services along with a description to help residents judge if the service is right for them and provide them with more information about how to apply.

More than 100,000 New Yorkers accessed the web application during a three-week test run of the app. The State will use analytics data to understand where residents need help getting connected with vital government services and refine the application over time to best serve the needs of New Yorkers.

New York's social services programs have seen increased caseloads since the start of the global pandemic. More low-income New Yorkers are availing themselves of critical benefits.