Rome Rescue Mission Still Needs Food Donations For Christmas

Staff and volunteers at the Rome Rescue Mission are still seeking food and toy donations for their holiday programs.

The Rome Sentinel reports that the food items needed are non-perishable — fruits, vegetables, milk, butter, bacon, and juice.

How can you donate? Donations can be made online, in person at the Rescue Mission’s 413 East Dominick Street location. The Rescue Mission will remain open on Monday, December 24th and Tuesday, December 25th.