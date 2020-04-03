Rome Rescue Mission Mobile Mission Needs Your Help

The Rome Rescue Mission Mobile Mission will be providing meals to anyone in need in the City of Rome. They need your help to do this.

The Rome Rescue Mission expects to be providing over 4,000 meals per month. The investment for these additional delivery services is expected to reach over $10,000 per month.

We will continue to provide our community breakfast, lunch, and dinner at 413 East Dominick Street on a To Go basis.

The mobile mission will be delivering food at the following locations each day (Parking lot):

South Rome Senior Center – 12:00 - 12:30 PM. Colonial I apartments – 12:45 – 1:05 PM. Colonial II Apartments – 1:10 – 1:30 PM. Valentine Apartments – 1:50 – 2:10 PM. Liberty Gardens – 2:20 – 2:40 PM. Pinti Field – 3:00 – 3:20 PM. Park Drive – 3:30 – 3:50 PM.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with these costs. You can DONATE online today and make a difference.