Donate School Supplies For Children In Need In Rome

School may look different this year, but kids still need to have supplies.

The Rome Rescue Mission is holding a school supplies drive for children in need. The following items are needed.

Paper:

lined paper

copy paper

construction paper

spiral notebooks

composition books

index cards

Pencils & Pens:

blue or black pens

#2 pencils, colored pencils

erasers,

pencil sharpener,

pencil case

colored markers,

crayons,

highlighters,

dry-erase markers

General Supplies:

dry-erase boards,

paper clips,

3-ring 2" binders,

pocket folders,

report covers

Classroom Staples:

stapler,

staples,

rulers,

protractors,

glue sticks,

scissors,

tape,

calculator

Also needed are tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer.

Please drop off donations at 413 East Dominick Street in Rome.

They can always use art supplies and are currently looking for someone to donate their time and teach an art therapy session.

The Rome Rescue Mission offers food, clothing, and shelter to the homeless and those in need in the Rome area. A hot meal is served at the mission Monday thru Friday at 12 noon and 4:30 pm. Anyone is welcome.

Rome Rescue Missions mobile mission delivers food at the following locations in the parking lot.

South Rome Senior Center – 12:00 – 12:20 pm.

400 Block Ann Street – 12:30 – 12:50 pm.

Freedom Plaza – 12:55 – 1:15 pm.

Valentine Apartments – 1:20 – 1:40 PM.

Liberty Gardens – 1:50 – 2:10 pm.

Georgian Arms Apartments – 2: 20 – 2:40 pm

Rome Mall Apartments – 2:45 – 3:05 pm

Rome Towers – 3:10 – 3:30 pm

Shady Glen Mobile Home Park – 3:40 – 4:00 pm

Park Drive – 4:10 – 4:30 pm.

Colonial I apartments – Bulk Delivery

Colonial II Apartments – Bulk Delivery

Pine Haven Mobile Home Park- Bulk Delivery

Delivery services cost more than $10,000 per month. Please consider donating to the COVID-19 Relief Fund.