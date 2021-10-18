Rome native and lead singer of the band 'Boston' is coming back home to the region to perform at The Stanley Theatre in Utica.

Tommy DeCarlo was originally born in Rome, New York and has been on every tour as the lead singer with 'Boston' since 2007. He has played in front of sold out audiences all over the world and is returning to perform in front of a local audience. DeCarlo will be joined at the Stanley Theatre on Friday, November 19th at 7:30PM by 'American Idol' standout Rudy Cardenas.

The show featuring DeCarlo and Cardenas is being called "Music of Boston & Journey." Of course DeCarlo is leading Boston and Cardenas is known for his various performances of 'Journey' hits during his time on the popular singing competition show.

DeCarlo was born in Rome, New York and attended school there. During his time there he also participated in several extra-curricular activities in the City of Utica and is familiar with the area. Being a fan of the band since 12-years-old, DeCarlo got the opportunity of a lifetime in March 2007 when he was discovered by the band online and was asked to join them on lead vocals. He has been with them ever since and even sang lead vocals on their 2013 studio album "Live, Love & Hope."

The concert at The Stanley will open with Cardenas doing a selection of Journey songs from both the Steve Perry and Gregg Rolie eras. Then, the show welcomes Central New York's native son to do a full set list of all the classic 'Boston' hits. He will be accompanied by artists who performed with big acts such as Dennis DeYoung and Avril Lavigne.

Don't miss this spectacular musical event. Tickets are available now. The show is scheduled for Friday, November 19th at 7:30PM.

