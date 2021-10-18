Forget the kids. Sometimes parents say the darndest things.

We've all heard our parents tell us weird things that sometimes don't even make any sense. Like, why do we have to wait 30 minutes after eating to swim? Will the food we ate somehow weigh us down and cause us to drown? What do vegetables and chest hair have in common? Will my face really freeze like that if I make funny faces?

Parents tell their kids some silly things. Things they grow up to tell their own kids. But parents in Central New York have their own language.

19 Ridiculous Things CNY Parents Tell Their Kids Here are 19 ridiculous things parents in Central New York tell their kids.

