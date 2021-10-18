Supper in the Snow! Heated Rooftop Igloos at New York Restaurant Return

The bubbles are back! There may be no better way to dine out during the coronavirus pandemic than in a bubble. One rooftop restaurant in Western New York has heated igloos for winter dining.

Tappo restaurant in Buffalo is bringing back their heated igloos for an evening under the stars. Each bubble can seat up to 8 people and each comes with a pre-selected meal that is served family-style for the entire group to share.

A friend suggested Tappo's owner Rocco Termini, look into putting the igloos on his restaurant roof when the coronavirus pandemic first hit, according to Buffalo Rising. "Termini said the second he saw the snow globes, he knew he needed them for the roof."

Photo Credit - Tappo Restaurant

Reservations are required for the igloos that are already open for the season. You can have anywhere from two to eight people in your party if you want to book. Smaller groups for 2 to 7 are only available Monday through Thursday. You also may want to book well in advance. "The phone is ringing off the hook," to reserve an igloo, says Termini.

There are several menu options, including for smaller groups. Each package includes a choice of wine, warm beverages, and a three-course meal.

Tappo Restaurant is located at 338 Ellicott Street in Buffalo, New York. Learn more at Tappoitalian.com or by calling (716) 259-8130.

