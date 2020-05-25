Rome Man Charged After Allegedly Damaging Vehicles At St. Luke’s

A Rome man is facing charges for allegedly damaging a vehicle in the parking lot of the St. Luke’s Campus of Mohawk Valley Health System.

New Hartford Police say just before 9 p.m. Thursday officers responded to reports of an out of control male.

Police were told a man was jumping on the windshield and hood of a car in the parking lot and when police arrived, they located the male jumping on the roof of a vehicle in the front lot.

After a brief struggle, police were able to take 24-year-old Roberto Carvalho of Rome into custody with the help of St. Luke’s security.

Carvalho was taken to the hospital for evaluation where it was learned he had ingested a substance that led to his behavior.

He’s facing several charges.