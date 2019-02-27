Heart Run And Walk Means Traffic Changes For St. Luke’s Hospital

America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk will be held this Saturday morning at Utica College and there will be road closings from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. that will affect the St. Luke’s Hospital Campus.

The St. Luke’s Campus will only be accessible when approached from Yorkville on Champlin Avenue.

The entrance across from the Utica College entrance on Champlin Ave will be the only access for ambulances transporting patients to and from St. Luke's.

Mohawk Valley Health System officials are asking people to cooperate and plan accordingly.