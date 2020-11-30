Rome Church Hosting Food Giveaways Through December

The Rome Wesleyan Church Bread of Life Community Center in Rome is helping out the community through the month of December.

They will be holding food giveaways every weekend. The church is open Friday and Saturdays from 9:30AM until 1:30PM and on Sundays from 1:00PM until 2:30PM.

Pastor Arthur Atkins tells WKTV that Hannaford donates items such as bread, dairy, and produce for the giveaways. However, they are always looking for donations because of the increased need.

"People that have lost their jobs because of the pandemic, we're probably doing somewhere around 35 to 40 people per day and then on Saturday we serve about 130 meals to the shut ins and the elderly, plus we do the food giveaway as well," Atkins said.

Currently, the biggest need is for monetary donations and personal hygiene items. If you'd like to donate, you can drop items off at the community center located at 401 North Washington Street in Rome.

