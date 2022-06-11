Father's day is Sunday, June 19th and there is no reason to panic if you haven't had time to make a plan for your dad yet. You have got about two weeks to plan something and chances are between now and then lots of Dad Day activities will start populating the calendar.

Easy ways to make dad happy are to take some of the chores off his list for that weekend. Of course, if your dad was like mine chores like cutting the grass were things he enjoyed. I always found that just hanging out with my dad worked out pretty cool, but then again I was a bit of a daddy's girl.

What to do with Dad on Father's Day in the Hudson Valley, NY

Dad and son having fun outdoors. Vasyl Dolmatov loading...

If you are looking for something fun to do with your dad that might be out of the usual I may have found an event that fits the bill. This event is also cool if you know a group of young dads who are looking to celebrate the day together.

One of the Hudson Valley's premier distillers is offering a Father's Day Cocktail Class. On Saturday, June 18th you can take dad or just send him with mom and some friends to Tuthilltown Spirits Distillery at 14 Grist Mill Lane in Gardiner, New York for a cocktail class from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM. According to the event post on Facebook, the hour-long class will focus on making three different dad theme cocktails.

Father's Day Cocktail Class at Tuthilltown Spirits in Gardiner, NY

Dad will not only get to learn about some spirits and how they can be mixed into great cocktails he will also get a recipe book to take home. Anyone attending my be 21 years of age or older. It is a ticketed event and you can get ticket info by clicking here.

Tuthilltown Spirits is the home of Hudson Whiskey. They offer regular tours along with tastings, crafted cocktails, and exclusive products. They are open from 12 PM to 6 PM every day.

Why Not Take Dad Camping in the Hudson Valey?

