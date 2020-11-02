Uber and Lyft Offering Rides To The Polls In Utica, Rome Area

This year, no matter how you choose to cast your vote for, you shouldn't have to worry about a ride. Uber and Lyft are offering discounts for you to get access to the polls.

During the last Presidential election, it’s estimated that more than 15 million eligible voters didn’t go to the polls in large part because they lacked a way to get there. COVID-19 has added another layer of complexities to exercising the right to vote.

Lyft is offering 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox using the code 2020VOTE*.

For the first time, this offer also includes our network of bikesand scooters in select cities. We’re working with When We All Vote, Vote.org, and other partners to provide our community with the tools they need to register to vote."

Through the LyftUp program, they are also partnering with a number of nonprofit organizations to distribute free and discounted rides to those in communities where access to reliable, affordable transportation is limited.

Uber is offering a in-app poll finding feature and discounted rides to the polls:

We know that in 2016, 14% of eligible voters noted transportation as a barrier to voting. That’s why we’re helping people find their polling locations with an in-app poll-finding feature and 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls (up to $7 each trip), or up to $14 for the two trips. It also applies on bikes and scooters. Terms and conditions apply.*

