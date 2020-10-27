The history of rock 'n' roll is filled with its share of myths, urban legends and curses. While some tales about these famous artists are true, there are also plenty that are just plain false.

We outline 17 Untrue Rock Urban Legends, Myths and Curses below.

Is Elvis Presley still alive? Did Paul McCartney die in a car crash, with the Beatles leaving clues in their songs and album covers? Are certain cities, apartments and even disposable lighters bad luck for musicians? Were Led Zeppelin's fame and Robert Johnson's greatness the products of pacts with Satan? We investigate how these and other myths are spread around the world and why they continue to be discussed years after they've been disproved.

But they're not all matters of life and death. We uncovered tall tales that dogged artists for years, such as Keith Richards having his blood changed, Gene Simmons getting a cow's tongue grafted onto his own, Alice Cooper biting the head off a live chicken and that infamous story about Rod Stewart getting his stomach pumped. Plus, we take a look at some of those backward messages you may or may not have heard in some of your favorite songs.

On the other hand, we stay away from stories that are known to be true - such as Ozzy Osbourne biting the head off a bat, Led Zeppelin pleasuring a woman with a mud shark and Buddy Holly predicting his death in dreams. But we've also found a tale that nobody is really sure about. Then again, it can be difficult to categorically deny a deal made with the devil.