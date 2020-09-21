Rochester Area Man Paints House to Honor Buffalo Bills

It's a common sight in Utica, Rome or elsewhere around Central New York to see someone flying a flag outside their house to promote their favorite NFL team. Or maybe a mailbox adorned with a team's colors. Or a bar that's dedicated to a specific team, but this is fantastic.

A man in Bloomfield, west of Canandaigua and south of Rochester, has gone viral and national with his love for the Buffalo Bills.

Michael Mansfield is a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan, and lives next to a New York Jets fan named Eric Jensen, who put up a New York Jets flag on his house. Mansfield went "next level" with his home renovations and painted his house and garage red, white, and blue with a Bills logo on the siding.

The result was brilliant. The team shared Mansfield's story and got him attention from around the country. Here's the Buffalo Bills' Twitter feed:

After the Bills tweeted the video, representatives from Pepsi saw it and made Mansfield an offer of their own on Twitter.

If you click on that Twitter feed and check the thread, you'll see the billboard Mansfield received. When asked what's next, Mansfield told Rochester's WHAM he plans to paint the Bills logo on his lawn mower. Maybe, then, it's the family car?

