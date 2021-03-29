Pay For Live Sports on TV During COVID? Refund Coming

Last year around this time, everything started to get canceled. The majority of those were live sports. If you paid for a specific channel or a live sporting event, you have some money coming to you. A deal has been reached with seven cable providers to give New Yorkers the refund they deserve for sporting events they paid for but never received during COVID.

We all missed watching sports on TV especially March Madness. I actually didn't realize how much until this year when it's back. College basketball at this time of the year is so fun to watch. I am so glad it's back and now we may be getting some money too. It's a win-win.

According to WKBW, sports fans across the state have already seen rebates after they were charged for live sports programming that they never received because of the COVID-19 pandemic. New York Attorney General Letitia James said the cable and satellite companies are paying back millions of dollars to consumers.

There are seven major providers that are participating in the refunds. They include Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, DISH Network, Altice USA, AT&T, RCN Corporation, and Verizon Communications. You may have already seen a rebate because over four million New Yorkers have gotten nearly seventy-six million dollars in cretics, refunds, and rebates. There are still tens of millions of dollars to come to consumers later this year.

Attorney General Letitia James said:

No one should be forced to pay for something they aren’t receiving, especially during a pandemic that has impacted the finances of millions across our state. I’m glad that these seven cable and satellite companies are doing the right thing by delivering substantial relief to consumers. New Yorkers can trust that I will always fight to protect their wallets.

If you want to check to see if you are expecting a refund, contact your local cable provider.