Heavy Rain Washes Out Several Roads in Central New York

The heavy rain after a long stretch of dry weather is washing out roads in central New York.

Moran Post Road in Camden is washed out. Tim Tanner came across the damage on his morning commute and advises everyone to avoid the area.

Photo Credit - Tim Tanner

The Town of Annsville Highway Department shared a warning and advised caution when travelling. "Due to the heavy rains many roadway conditions have been negatively affected."

Slater & Zuber Roads are both closed. "Many roads also have damage not only to the pavement but also the shoulders."

Michael Prusinowski came across damage on Slater Road in Taberg that could have caused serious damage if anyone drove into it at night.

Photo Credit - Michael Prusinowski