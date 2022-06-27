Rome Teen Arrested On Weapons Charge, Fight At RFA Graduation
Rome Police say following Rome Free Academy High School’s Graduation ceremony on Saturday, a physical altercation involving several individuals took place inside RFA Stadium.
Police say quick work by the school’s resource officer and graduation spectators separated the parties involved and removed them from the stadium.
Meanwhile, police say three shots were heard a short time later on the 800 block of Croton Street.
They say officers who were already in the area due to the incident at RFA took two teens into custody after a foot pursuit.
18-year-old Oba Loney of Rome was allegedly found to be in possession of loaded 9mm handgun.
He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
Loney was transported to CAP court for arraignment, where bail was
set at $30,000.00.
A 16-year-old was not charged with a crime and his name is not being released.
The Rome Police Department is asking residents in the 700 and 800 blocks of Croton
Street, Expense Street, Ashland Avenue, and Kent Street, as well as the 400 to 500 block Turin Street, Clinton Street, Laurel Street from Turin Road to Guyer Field, and Albert Street to Earl Street to review any personal video surveillance for any suspicious activity on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 11am to 12 noon.
Anyone with information about the case please contact the Rome Police Departments
TIP line at (315) 339-7744, or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1(866) 730-847.