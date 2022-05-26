A man who was just sentenced earlier this week in the so called Utica barbershop murder is set to face new charges after he allegedly assaulted a corrections officer at the Oneida County Jail.

That's according to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol who says one of his guards was punched in the face and head several times by Hakim Muhammad on Wednesday. The alleged incident came just one day after the 20-year-old Muhammad was sentenced to 25-years-to-life in prison in connection with the murder of Lemeke Pittman, who was shot to death in a Utica barbershop in May of 2021.

Maciol says the corrections officer was transported to Oneida Hospital where he was treated for his injuries then released.

Officials say the assault is being investigated by the Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Unit. Maciol says because the investigation is ongoing, the name of the officer, the circumstances surrounding the assault and the extent of the CO's injuries are not being released at this time.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

