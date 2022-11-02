CNY Inmate Indicted for Punch That Killed Fellow Inmate

Charges are being filed in the death of an inmate from the Central New York Psychiatric Center who died after he was punched in the head by another inmate.

Authorities say the November 2021 fight stemmed from a dispute over a saltshaker.

According to New York State Police, inmate Terance Blackman punched fellow inmate Anthony Diaz in the head following the disagreement at the CNY Psychiatric Center in Marcy. Diaz would later be hospitalized from the blow and ultimately died from the injury, police said.

The 37-year-old man's death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy, state police officials said.

Canva Canva loading...

The case was recently presented to an Oneida County Grand Jury, which then indicted Blackman on a charge of Criminally Negligent Homicide, a class E felony. Troopers also say Blackman was indicted on additional charges of Assault in the second degree and Assault in the third degree for a separate alleged incident that resulted in the injury of a facility staffer, troopers said. That incident occurred several days after the altercation that led to Diaz's death.

Blackman, 27, who was in custody on another unrelated case at Elmira Correctional Facility, was transported back to Oneida County to be arraigned on the charges, state police said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

10 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- November 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 11/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

All Water Slides at Enchanted Forest Water Safari Ranked From Best to Worst Remember: we use the term "worst" very loosely, because when you love water rides and slides, is there ever TRULY a worst? Nope. Not at all.

We asked you: and here's the compiled ranking of Water Slides from Best to Worst.