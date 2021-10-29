Realistic-looking toy guns can no longer be made or sold in New York state. The new law is part of legislation signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul aimed to fight gun violence in the state.

Toy guns have come a long way since we were kids. Instead of the little cap guns we use to have, weapons today look a lot more realistic. That's why Governor Hochul is banning the manufacture or sale of what's being called 'disguised guns.'

Weapons capable of causing injury or death but look like toys are unjustifiably deceptive and pose a threat to the safety of both children, who may mistake them for actual toys, the public and police. We're going to crack down on firearms that are designed to appear as toys guns and hopefully, it'll make it easier for our law enforcement to not be confused as to what they're experiencing when they're stopping people on the street.

The bill package will not only prohibit the design or sale of toy guns, it also bans anyone other than a licensed gunsmith or dealer from owning unfinished frames or receivers and bans sales of ghost guns. Gunsmiths and dealers will also be required to register firearms in their possession.

"Gun violence is a public health and public safety crisis that must be dealt with aggressively," said Governor Hochul. "Working with partners at all levels, my administration will continue to crack down on the distribution and possession of dangerous weapons and put an end to the gun violence epidemic."

You can read the entire Bill package at NYSenate.gov/legislation/bills.

