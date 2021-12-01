Once a month, I will be joined on the Classic Hits 103.1fm Morning Show at 8:30 am by a Benson Agency Real Estate agent who will share an amazing real estate listing in our local area.

Benson Agency Real Estate Inc.

Wait until you see this unique, Oneonta, ranch-style home that I spoke to Real Estate Agent Brad Morley about, located at 251 West St., just before Oneonta Job Corp. Academy and it makes you feel like you're living in the country but of course, you have all the convenience of living in town.

one outdoor property view, Benson Agency Real Estate

Step back in time in this Lustron Home, a post-World War II house. If you don't know what a Lustron Home is, I'll tell you. When it came out in 1948, the Lustron home was considered "cutting edge" as a porcelain enameled steel home. Lustron homes were originally built between 1948 and 1950. There were around 2600 of these homes built during that time but sadly, only about half remain today. Back in 1948, Life magazine hailed the Lustron as the house "America has been waiting for". There's a very interesting history about Lustron homes that you can check out here.

Benson Agency Real Estate

This particular 2 bedroom home boasts most of its original features including built-in bookshelves, a china cupboard, vanity, and sliding pocket doors. The house is situated on a 1/2 acre lot and what a great setting! It's located right next to 204 Acres of New York State land.

Benson Agency Real Estate

With its close proximity to SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College, it would be a great home for anyone who works at either college. This home would also be great for a small family, as a rental, or it could be used as a Retro Airbnb (pending approval). For the history buffs, the original book and blueprints that came with the house are at the home for viewing.

This is a rare opportunity on a unique house. Come and take a look!

You can find out more and see some of the wonderful features of this home by checking out the full listing information. To find out more or schedule a viewing of this property on West St. in Oneonta, contact Benson Agency Real Estate at (607) 432-4391.

