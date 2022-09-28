Get A Peek At The Stunning $4.2 Million Emmons Farm In Oneonta, New York
Rodger Moran, Associate Broker at Benson Agency Real Estate was proud to unveil the Classic Hits 103.1 Listing of the month. Here is some of the description of the listing at 19 Emmons Farm in Oneonta.
"The same family has owned the greater share of lands at this estate property since before 1835. Emmons Farms namesake Asa Emmons arrived in the early 1800's and the clearing for the future farm began. The first Public House tavern was built on this site in 1840, then the original schoolhouse in 1850. The home of Kendrick Morgan built in 1906 still stands, now a six family luxury apartment, as does Carriage House, a stately now 4-family, complete with exposed beam ceilings and original weathervane.
Granary is now a charming Duplex right next door, and just up the road is Greenhouse, converted to a 3 bedroom 2 bath, complete with vaulted ceiling, skylight, and newer slider to stone patio. Former manure house is now a 3-story, 2-bedroom cottage home known as Cellar, and Feed house is now a 1-bedroom, 1-bath cottage with deck overlooking the expansive 271 acre backyard.
Wind 600 feet up and over the private Emmons Farms Road and you are greeted by the jewel of the Emmons Farms properties! Built by Amanda Morgan for her twice widowed daughter, the stone 10 bedroom, 6+1/2 bath edifice is a walk back in time. The garden entrance with stone walls greet you from the parking circle. Formal entry, parlor with bath, music and sunken living rooms complete with stone fireplaces sweep you back in time. The screened room with slate floor off the living room has inviting views of the 22'x55' inground pool.
The formal dining room features a wet bar closet and door out to a spacious patio, which features terraced views down to the pool and up to the hillside south. Inside, the kitchen will take you back in time. Original 6-burner caste iron and ceramic gas stove with warmer is right out of the 1930's, as is the original refrigerated icebox."
To find out more or to schedule a viewing of this rare Oneonta property, contact Benson Agency Real Estate at (607) 432-4391. After you take a look at this breathtaking gallery, make sure you check out the full listing with additional photos here.