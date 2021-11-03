This One-Level, Tucked Away Oneonta Home Could Easily Be Your Last

Once a month, I will be joined on the Classic Hits 103.1fm Morning Show at 8:30 am by a Benson Agency Real Estate agent who will share an amazing real estate listing in our local area.

Wait until you see this incredible Oneonta single-family home that I spoke to Real Estate Agent Roger Moran about this morning! If you have children and are planning ahead for your senior-living years, this home at 32-38 Rose Ave. in Oneonta, NY could easily be the last home you purchase.

It's a wonderful, one-level home and has plenty of living space with five bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a generous, open-style floorplan throughout! You will love the amenities! This home features a Light-filled open concept kitchen and dining room with a gourmet-style peninsula. The dining room is as large as most living rooms! The views out the large picture window are of an expansive backyard and large yards are rare in the city of Oneonta. If you enjoy swimming and tennis then you're in luck because the Oneonta Tennis Club is right out your back door with two outdoor courts, a swimming pool, and a cabana, all for your enjoyment with a club membership.

This is a rare opportunity. Come and take a look! You will be pleasantly surprised by this hidden gem!

Below, you can see some of the wonderful features of this home but keep in mind that there is much more to see. Check out the full listing information and many more photos here. To find out more or schedule a viewing of this property on Rose Avenue in Oneonta, contact Benson Agency Real Estate at (607) 432-4391.

Credit: Benson Agency Real Estate

