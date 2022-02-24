This Gorgeous Oneonta, NY Family Home For Sale Is Perfect In Every Way

On Wednesday's Morning Show, Philip Wright with Benson Agency Real Estate joined me on the air to talk about an amazing family home in a highly coveted neighborhood in the Town of Oneonta that recently came on the market.

Wait until you see this incredible single-family home located at 120 Ridge Drive in the Angel Heights development in Oneonta. This home is perfect for a growing or larger family, or someone who loves to entertain because there are plenty of bedrooms and baths to accommodate a larger family.

It's a wonderful, two-story home and has plenty of living space with four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a half-bath, plenty of closet space, and a fully finished basement that could contain two more bedrooms and an office - the possibilities are endless. Did I mention that this house is newer construction, fully updated, and has radiant floor heat and natural gas?

Wait until you hear about the amazing amenities. This home also has a beautiful wrap-around front porch, a large private backyard with a new privacy fence (2019), a back patio with a hot tub (new pump 2021), and even a new swimming pool.

This is a rare opportunity. Come and take a look! You will be pleasantly surprised by this gem in a prime neighborhood adjacent to beautiful Fortin Park!

Below, you can see some of the wonderful features of this home but keep in mind that there is much more to see. Check out the full listing information and many more photos here. To find out more or schedule a viewing of this property on 120 Ridge Drive in the Angel Heights development in Oneonta, contact Philip Wright at Benson Agency Real Estate at (607) 432-4391.

via Benson Agency Real Estate LIVING ROOM, via Benson Agency Real Estate loading...

DINING ROOM, via Benson Agency Real Estate DINING ROOM, via Benson Agency Real Estate loading...

KITCHEN, via Benson Agency Real Estate KITCHEN, via Benson Agency Real Estate loading...

MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH, via Benson Agency Real Estate MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH, via Benson Agency Real Estate loading...

BAR, via Benson Agency Real Estate BAR, via Benson Agency Real Estate loading...

EXERCISE ROOM, via Benson Agency Real Estate EXERCISE ROOM, via Benson Agency Real Estate loading...

HOT TUB, via Benson Agency Real Estate HOT TUB, via Benson Agency Real Estate loading...

LARGE YARD, via Benson Agency Real Estate LARGE YARD WITH PRIVACY FENCE, via Benson Agency Real Estate loading...

