Rare and Valuable Coins Could Be in Circulation In CNY

Collectible vintage coins and paper money have been slipped into circulation, so check your change for something valuable.

National Coin Week April 21-April 27. Check your pocket change as over a million new and vintage coins have been introduced into circulation.

The game is sponsored by the American Numismatic Association(

ANA ), is being billed as the biggest coin drop in American history hoping to spark interest in coin collecting.

The U.S. Mint and hundreds of coin dealers and collectors are participating, announcing their coin drops on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using hashtag #GreatAmericanCoinHunt. There also is a map of where coins are being mixed into circulation posted at GreatAmericanCoinHunt.com . [ Sun Sentinal ]

Coins in circulation include:

vintage coins from the 1800s

Indian and wheat pennies

buffalo nickels

silver dimes

Ike dollars

five and 10 dollar blue and red seals

Silver certificate bills will be spent at malls, grocery stores, restaurants and other establishments.

The U.S. Mint will circulate 10 million first-ever 2019 America the Beautiful Quarters bearing a W mark minted at West Point that was shipped to banks on April 1.

West Point coins, which have a “W” under the words “In God We Trust” on the face of the coin, are valuable because they make up less than 1 percent of 2019-dated quarters. This is the first new mint mark to appear on circulating U.S. coinage since the Denver Mint opened in 1906.

The five 2019 coins, part of a 56 coin issue released from 2010-2021 to commemorate U.S. National Parks and historical landmarks, also celebrate the 227th anniversary of the United States Mint on April 2.

Happy hunting! We hope you find a rare and valuable coin!

