Who Has The Best Beer Pouring Skills In Upstate New York?

Do you consider yourself a champion when it comes to beer pouring? Put that to the test at the inaugural "Best Guinness Pour in Central New York" Contest.

Let's be honest for a moment. For those who pour pints, being able to pour a perfect pint of Guinness is a point of pride. You can't earn such an amazing title without all of the skill in the world.

Five Points Public House of Utica is putting that to the test with this contest on Saturday September 24th 4PM - 11PM.

Invitations have gone out to over 60 establishments across Central NY that serve Guinness on tap to see who's bartender's have what it takes only 32 contestants will get a shot to show us!

Here's the contest- 32 area Bartenders will be judged on how well they can pour a "Perfect Pint" in round 1 and 2, how well they can pour a "Perfect Half & Half" in round 3 and 4 - then in the final 2 rounds we'll see if the finalists can make a "Perfect Shamrock" on top of their perfect pints.

Does your bartender have what it takes? Come on down and cheer them on to victory!

According to Facebook, spectator admission is only $15 and that includes a keepsake Guinness pint glass and a drink chip. All proceeds will go to Feed Out Veterans of Central New York. You can enjoy entertainment by Beth and Fritz, local Magician Ryan Bliss, and more. There will be local celebrity judges, Guinness, entertainment, raffles and honestly what more could you ask for?

All guests for this event must be 21 years of age or older.

Find out more on Facebook here.

17 of the Craziest New York Beer Names The names of these New York beers are absolutely insane.

18 Pumpkin Beers Around Central New York To Enjoy Sipping On This Autumn