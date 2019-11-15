New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is condemning a second incident of hateful images showing up at Syracuse University in a week.

Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News (file)

November 7, graffiti using racist language and vandalism was found in a dormitory on campus. While an investigation was launched by the university, students said they were not notified of the incident for several days, prompting students to stage a sit-in at the University Barnes Center until the Thanksgiving break demanding the university take action to combat what they say is a continuing climate of racism.

November 14, Cuomo, who had already activated the State Police Hate Crime Unit, said the second incident of racist graffiti is “part of the growing cancer of hate and anger that is spreading across our country” and said the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force and State Division of Human rights will continue to assist local authorities in the investigation of the incidents.

The nearly 100 students at demonstrations this week have put together a list of demands that includes requests for a “same race” option for roommate selection. That’s a point some are saying goes exactly against the idea of diversity and inclusion.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Kent Syverud said in a statement he is asking for immediate changes to how the university responds to such incidents and will review a plan next week with the dean of students.

The students staging the sit-in say if their demands aren’t met by next Wednesday, they will call for Chancellor Syverud’s resignation.