Quick Thinking, Hero Rookie Trooper Saves Child’s Life on Taconic State Parkway

A New York State Trooper is being hailed a hero after saving the life of a child while he was off duty, on his way home from work.

Trooper Joseph Mackey only recently graduated from the New York State Police Academy. The rookie trooper, assigned to the NYSP's Troop K out of Lagrange, was driving home from work along the Taconic State Parkway on Sunday, April 24, 2022 when he saw a family in distress.

According to information from the New York State Police, "The parents [of a child inside the vehicle] were trying to flag down other motorists because their child was not breathing."

Trooper Mackey pulled over and did not think twice. The NYSP says he "immediately rendered aid by performing back blows and chest compressions. He cleared the child’s airway by expelling fluid that had built up and she began breathing again. We are very happy to report that she is doing well."

Authorities have not released any more information about the family or what caused the child to build up the fluid. No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

Trooper Joseph Mackey Photo Credit: New York State Police (April 2022) Trooper Joseph Mackey Photo Credit: New York State Police (April 2022) loading...

All New York State Police members participate in First Responder training as part of the 1,095 hours of training mandated at the Academy.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The identities of those involved, other than the NYSP officer, have not been released. There is no additional information available at this time.]

