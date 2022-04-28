Timeline That Estimates When Your Tax Return Will Arrive

Many New Yorkers will be getting back a large sum of money from their federal tax return. When will those checks get directly deposited or when will those checks arrive?

If you didn't file yet than you should get on that because you could face a penalty based on how late you are in the process according to the IRS.

If you already filed and you are owed a refund then when will you see your check? Bankrate.com released a list of estimated dates for when you could see that money in your checking account or mailbox. Basically if you filed before April 11 should have the money in your account if you choose direct deposit. If you filed between April 5 and April 11 then your check should be mailed next week. You can check those estimated dates here.

