Protect Youself From Mosquitoes This Summer In CNY

Finally, we have some beautiful weather, but now we're in for a battle with mosquitoes.

To reduce the number of mosquitoes in your yard, you should eliminate standing water and change birdbaths and outdoor water bowls at least once a week. You also use bug spray on piles of wood and outdoor furniture.

According to the CDC, mosquitoes bite during the day and night, live indoors and outdoors and search for warm places as temperatures begin to drop. Some will hibernate in enclosed spaces, like garages, sheds, and under (or inside) homes to survive cold temperatures. Except for the southernmost states in North America, mosquito season starts in the summer and continues into fall.

Mosquito bites aren't just annoying and itchy; they can also make you sick from viruses, so we need to prevent them, and the most effective way is with insect repellant.

When used as directed, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents are proven safe and effective, even for pregnant and breastfeeding women, says the CDC. Use an EPA-registered insect repellentExternal with one of the following active ingredients:

DEET

Picaridin

IR3535

Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE)

Para-menthane-diol (PMD)

2-undecanone

You should also wear long-sleeved shirts and pants and make sure to use screens with open windows and doors.

If you have a DIY or natural mosquito repellent you would like to share? We might try it and share it with our listeners.