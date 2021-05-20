Summer is finally making it's arrival, and along with the warm temps and fun in the sun comes those tiny, little, pesky, intruders of the season.....mosquitoes.

In the past few years there has been more talk of the pros and cons of using insect repellent due to the chemical makeup. Although, still a good way to protect yourself from the little blood suckers known as mosquitoes, many look for natural alternatives to protects themselves from getting bitten.

There are actually a number of plants that mosquitoes and other biting insects seem to dislike. Most of those plant are strong-smelling herbs and flowering plants. Thanks to Mother Nature there are some easy natural ways to still enjoy the great outdoors without becoming a "free-for-all' buffet for summer's little vampires.

These select plants are great for creating a mosquito-repelling container garden that's great for apartment patios or balconies, or planting around your social or entertaining areas in the backyard. Quite a few actually pull double duty and can be used for cooking as or other projects, and are pretty fiscal friendly too, so they won't empty your wallet.

Take a look at some great plants to keep the mosquitoes away below.